Jharkhand: Student leader-turned-politician Jairam Mahto, formed a new party, will fight in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections

Baliyapur (Dhanbad), Sheikh Kalim : Student leader Jairam Mahto has formed a new political party on Sunday. The name of this party is Jharkhandi Bhasha Khatian Sangharsh Samiti (JBKSS). At the same time, the symbol of this party has been kept as Tiger. Jairam has become the president of this party. Along with the announcement of the new party, he also announced to contest all the Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha elections in Jharkhand. Also said that until the Khatian of 1932 is implemented, we will not sit quietly.

Announcement of rhythm in Lok Sabha and assembly elections

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, a unanimous decision was taken to form JBKSS at the state level convention at the airstrip ground in Baliapur. JBKSS party was unanimously formed to contest all the seats of Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha in 2024. Despite the scorching heat, a large number of people from different parts of the state attended the convention.

Jharkhand of the dreams of the martyrs could not be made: Jairam Mahto

Addressing the convention, student leader-turned-politician Jairam Mahato said that the Jharkhand of the dreams of the martyrs has not been built. Jharkhandis made sacrifices for Jharkhand. Outsiders are ruling here. To whom he entrusted the administration considering himself as his own, he is disappointing the people of Jharkhand. The people of Jharkhand are being tricked through communalism and capitalism. Until the Khatian of 1932 is implemented, JBKSS will not sit quietly.

Father’s Day 2023: Son shows love for father in Govindpur, Dhanbad, life-size statue installed in memory

The land went to us and the planning was done to the people of other states.

He said that our land has been lost and planning is being done by the people of other states. The MPs here are elected by the votes of the people of the village and remain silent at the time of getting their rights. Will not let this happen. The public will continue the agitation for their rights. It is said that in the whole of Jharkhand, the land of the people here has been taken at one-fourth price. People have been fooled. There are many people who sell their land and are forced to beg in stations and markets. Said that there is a need to save water, forest and land. Sell ​​kidney but never sell the land of your ancestors.

The slogans of Binod Bihari Mahato have to be realized: Motilal Mahato

At the same time, Motilal Mahato said that work has been done to hurt the language and culture here. Geographical basis, outsiders destroying culture are always engaged. The movement of one and a half years has spread all over Jharkhand. The uproar has begun. Congress, JMM, BJP, AJSU all have done the work of hurting the language and culture here. We have to fight. We have to make the slogans of Binod Babu come true.

Jairam Mahato elected president

Jairam Mahto was unanimously elected president of JBKSS. People welcomed him by garlanding him. On this occasion, President of Balliapur Management Committee Ashish Mahato, Vice President Kush Mahato, Kamlesh Mahato, Dhananjay Mirdha, Chandramohan, Ranjit, Atmaram, Prakash, Raju, Devdas Dhivar, Dinesh, Rakesh, Mathur, Sanjay, Sandeep, Birju, Mukteshwar, Sanjay Kumar Mahto, Pradeep Mahto etc. remained active.

Common Man Issues: In Bokaro’s Kasmar, outcry for water, women of Khairachatar and Bagda do Ratjaga

Historic crowd at convention

The crowd gathered at the state level convention is being considered historic. The pandal that was made to sit was already full. There was a huge crowd outside the pandal as well. Along with medical facilities, gram-jaggery was arranged for the people.

His presence in the session

Deepak Mahato of Ranchi presided over the session. Operation was done by Dinesh Sahu, Pravesh Mahato. Other speakers included Devendra Nath Mahto, Manoj Yadav, Rajesh, Mahavir Swami, Manoj Yadav, Sunil Mahto, Srijan, Hamru Da, Devi Mahto, Pooja Kumari, Usha Mahto, Sanjay Mehta, Sunny Tigga, Deepak Kumar, Khwajaddin Ansari, Revati Mahto, Devendra Nath Mahto, Savitri Karmakar, Baby Mahto etc. are included.