Jharkhand: Student who went to bathe with friends died due to drowning in Damodar river, passed 10th exam this year

Phusro (Bokaro). Self resident of Central Colony drowned while taking bath in Damodar river near Khas Dhori under Bermo police station area. Sitaram Tiwari’s 16 year old son Kundan Kumar died. When there was an attack, the local people pulled Kundan out of the river, by then he had died. The relatives told that on Sunday two friends had taken Kundan away from home. Also called on his phone when it was late, but did not receive. Later one of his friends came home and informed about Kundan drowning in the river. As soon as the death was reported, a wave of mourning spread. The relatives are in bad condition by crying.

In the same year, Kundan passed the 10th examination.

After the death of Kundan, a crowd of people gathered on the banks of Damodar river. ASI Manoj Bhagat of Bermo police station reached with Dalbal and inquired about the incident from the people. The dead body was sent for postmortem. After the incident, the family members were in bad condition by crying. Mother Shanti Devi started crying after hugging the dead body. The local people consoled the family members. Kundan passed the 10th examination from Sadafal Bal Mandir Central Colony in the same year. He was the youngest of three sisters and two brothers.

father died three years ago

Kundan’s father Sitaram Tiwari died three years ago due to cardiac arrest. Bermo CO Manoj Kumar said that assistance will be provided to the family of the deceased under government provision. Lalan Mallah, Anil Maurya, Rajeev Singh, Manik Digar were present on the occasion. Rakesh Kumar Singh, former president of Municipal Council Fusro, demanded the district administration to install a board regarding security on the banks of Damodar river in Khas Dhori.

