Jharkhand: Sub-zonal commander Khudi Munda surrendered in Gumla with a reward of six lakhs, dozens of cases are registered in many districts

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Sub-zonal commander of CPI Maoist Khudi Munda has surrendered late evening of Wednesday, July 12, 2023. There was a reward of six lakh rupees on him. Jharkhand Police and NIA had declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. However, the Gumla police is not confirming the surrender of Naxalite Khudi. But, according to the information received from sources, Khudi Munda surrendered at Kurumgarh police station at 5 pm. The police is still questioning him.

Dozens of cases have been registered in various police stations of Simdega and Latehar including Gumla.

Sub-zonal commander Khudi has dozens of cases registered against him in various police stations of Gumla, Simdega and Latehar districts. Khudi has also been involved in the incident of attack on Chainpur police station, blowing up of Chainpur block building and killing of four policemen by attacking Chainpur police. The police had been looking for Khudi for years. A resident of a small village of Bharno block, there was terror of self. The police got relief from his surrender.

Khudi was scared of the killing of two Naxalites

It is being told that with the advancing age of Naxalite Khudi Munda, his body has started responding. Along with this, Khudi was also scared of the killing of two big Maoists in an encounter within a month. Tell that on June 1, 2023, Rajesh Oraon, a resident of Tunjo village carrying a reward of three lakhs, was killed by the Gumla police in an encounter on the way to Anjan and Marwa. After this, on June 2, 2023, in the Tongo forest of Chainpur, the police killed the six lakh prize commander Lajim Ansari in an encounter. The weapon was also found. The police has got a big success by killing two Naxalites in a month and surrendering one Naxalite.