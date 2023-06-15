Jharkhand: Suraj of Gomiya who went to earn died in Mumbai, silence spread in the village

Jharkhand News: The body of migrant laborer Suraj Ravidas (22 years) father Ganesh Ravidas, a resident of Belatand village of Gomia Panchayat under Bokaro district, was found in a room in Mumbai. The deceased lived in Savarkar Nagar Society, Krishna Nagar. Came to Mumbai only two days ago.

Suraj had talked to the family members

It was told that Suraj had talked to his family members on mobile before his death. But, after some time the phone kept ringing again, but there was no answer from there. During this, other companions living with him had gone to work. On coming back, it was found that Suraj had died.

Last rites performed on the banks of Bokaro river

As soon as the information was received, the local police investigated the incident and got the post-mortem done and handed over the dead body to the local colleagues. On getting information about this incident, Surendra Das, president of Sahyog Jeevan Foundation, resident of Gomia, living in Mumbai, helped in sending the dead body of the deceased from Mumbai to Belatad by ambulance, helping under the government process. From here the dead body reached Ranchi airport on Wednesday evening. From here the family members of the deceased took them to Gameia in an ambulance. He was cremated at night on the banks of the Bokaro river. Here, the family members are in bad condition by crying. The deceased was the younger of two brothers. The people of the village expressed deep sorrow for Suraj’s untimely death. The villagers said that Suraj was very cheerful.

Demand for compensation from Bokaro DC

The father of the deceased has demanded compensation from Bokaro DC for the death of the laborer’s son. In this regard, Gomia BDO Kapil Kumar talked about getting assistance from the labor department. On the other hand, Shramik Mitra Gomiya’s Manoj Kumar Singh said that regarding the death of the migrant laborer, an effort will be made to get the aid amount received from the department by giving information to the senior officer of the department.