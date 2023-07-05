Jharkhand: Surendra Mahato, awakening the light of education in Koyalanchal, reared pigs for nine years to build a school

Kedla (Ramgarh), Advocate Chauhan: When a man is determined to do something, then many difficulties come as a challenge. Those who face difficulties, only those people reach their destination and shine among the people. Something similar has been done by Surendra Mahato, a resident of Basantpur village of Mandu block under Ramgarh district. Surendra Mahato is awakening the light of education among the children of Koyalanchal. Children from Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Ranchi and Bokaro are coming to study in Sanchalich Saraswati Vidya Mandir Play School run by them. These days more than two hundred children are studying in the school. Children are given education through English medium. The children of the village area are talking in English only.

Four rooms were constructed in 2021

Surendra Mahato said that since 1999, he was teaching as a teacher in Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Basantpur. This school was being run by forming a village committee. In 2015-16, the school had to be closed due to lack of mutual understanding. After this there were many challenges in life, but my aim was to give better education to the children of the area and the children of the village should also bring laurels to the area by being educated. Had to struggle a lot for this.

teaching children a passion

After the closure of the school, there was a lot of jealousy. There was also a severe shortage of money. Due to which building the school building was quite a challenge, but there was a passion that I have to teach the children. For this, more attention was paid to the work of piggery than before. Tata Steel Foundation has played an important role in this pig farming. The foundation provided the pigs. After a long hard work was able to raise some capital. After getting the capital, he got four rooms constructed on his land in the year 2021. The school was named Saraswati Vidya Mandir and started studies.

Education is from nursery to class five

At present, children from nursery to class five study in Saraswati Vidya Mandir. Nine teachers have been reinstated in the school. Only two to three hundred fees are being taken from the children of the village. At the same time, a fee of two thousand per month is being taken from the children studying in the hostel of the school. Children of Basantpur village give speech in English. Seeing the better education of the children, the parents see a different glow on their faces. He said that Tata Steel Foundation has contributed a lot in the construction of new buildings this year. The Foundation’s contribution in the field of education has been very good. Which can never be forgotten.