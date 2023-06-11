Jharkhand: Symptoms of diabetes found in TB patients, 1,139 patients identified in four months

Rajeev Pandey, Ranchi. TB patients of Jharkhand are increasingly getting symptoms of diabetes. According to the statistics of the Health Department, diabetes has been confirmed in 1,139 TB patients this year (from January to April). In this, maximum symptoms of diabetes have been found in 187 TB patients in East Singhbhum. After this, after screening 120 TB patients in Ranchi and 104 in Dhanbad, diabetes has been detected in them. Experts told that most of the TB patients already have diabetes, but they do not get tested. In such a situation, TB also occurs due to diabetes.

Diabetes lowers immunity

The immunity of the disease becomes weak in the patients of diabetes. This increases the chances of TB. In such a situation, patients after 30 years must get themselves tested for diabetes. Along with diabetes, if a person gets TB, then it takes time to cure the disease. Dozens of TB patients have never been tested for diabetes. In such a case, if there is fever and prolonged cough, along with TB, diabetes must be checked.

Status of diabetes in TB patients in the state

Bokaro – 62

Chatra-15

Deoghar-33

Dhanbad-104

Dumka – 39

Garhwa-12

Giridih-30

Godda-57

Gumla-31

Hazaribagh-83

Jamtara-15

peg-09

Koderma-30

Latehar-24

Lohardaga-04

Pakur-29

Palamu-38

West Singhbhum-44

East Singhbhum-187

Ramgarh-24

Ranchi-120

Sahibganj-56

Seraikela-Kharsawan-79

Simdega-14

‘Screening is being done, that’s why patients are being found’

On the other hand, State TB Officer Dr. Ranjit Prasad said that TB patients are getting symptoms of diabetes because they are being screened. Diabetes has been found in 1,139 TB patients in four months of this year. Diabetes is more likely to cause TB, because the immunity of patients with sugar becomes weak.