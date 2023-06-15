Jharkhand: Tamil Nadu police took cyber thug lodged in Deoghar jail on transit remand, accused of cheating Rs 3 lakh

Deoghar: Police of Tenkasi police station in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu reached Deoghar on Thursday. Here, under arrest in the Central Jail, the cyber accused Kishore Das, a resident of Mandaria village of Devipur police station area, was taken along on transit remand. There is an allegation of cheating of three lakh rupees on him.

A nine-member team of Tamil Nadu Police reached Deoghar

According to the information, a person of Tenkasi police station area is an accused in a cyber fraud case of three lakh rupees. Case number 09/22 has been registered in Tenkasi police station in this regard. A nine-member team of Tamil Nadu Police had reached Deoghar in search of the teenager, which included two women inspectors including SIP Thana Sankaran and other policemen.

Cyber ​​thug was in jail

On contacting the cyber police station in Deoghar, Tamil Nadu police came to know that the accused in Deoghar cyber police station case number 14/22 is lodged in Kishore Jail. After this, the Tamil Nadu Police applied in the court to take the teenager in transit remand. After the transit remand was approved, the Tamil Nadu police got him medically examined at Sadar Hospital and took him along.

