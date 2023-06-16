Jharkhand: Task force action against illegal mining, four crushers destroyed in raid, case registered

Hazaribagh, Arif: In Hazaribagh district, the district task force is continuously conducting raids against illegal mining. On Friday, action has been taken against illegally operated crushers in three villages of Katakamsandi police station area. Four crushers were demolished. Along with this, an FIR has been registered against the crusher operators in the police station. Inspector Sunil Kumar told that a case has been registered against Prakash Yadav (father Govardhan Yadav), Shashikant Mehta (father Krishna Mehta), Vinod Singh (father Nageshwar Singh), Punit Thakur (father Budhan Thakur). Police has started investigation.

Raid campaign in three villages

Hazaribagh District Task Force conducted a raid operation in Hesakudar, Guri and Shahpur villages. Four crushers were destroyed in action. An FIR has been registered against its operators in Katkamsandi police station on the written application of the mining inspector. The police has started taking further action.

Jharkhand Village Story: A village in Jharkhand, whose name the villagers were ashamed to tell

FIR registered against them

Inspector Sunil Kumar told that a case has been registered against Prakash Yadav (father Govardhan Yadav), Shashikant Mehta (father Krishna Mehta), Vinod Singh (father Nageshwar Singh), Punit Thakur (father Budhan Thakur). There are many allegations including illegal mining, spreading pollution. He told that a large number of police forces were present in the raid operation of the task force, including Katkamsandi Zonal Officer Anil Kumar, Regional Officer (Pollution Control Board) Ashok Kumar Yadav, Inspector of the local police station.

Jharkhand Village Story: A village in Jharkhand, people start laughing on hearing its name, even you will not be able to stop laughing. t)illegal mining in jharkhand