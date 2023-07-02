Jharkhand: Teacher-disciple relationship embarrassing in Chatra, photo of minor girl student with assistant teacher goes viral

Chatra, Mo Tasleem: In Chatra, a case of embarrassing the relationship between Guru and disciple has come to the fore. The objectionable photo of an assistant teacher posted in Kunda block area of ​​the district with a minor girl student went viral on social media. As soon as the photo went viral, there was a stir in the village. Angry villagers demanded action. At the same time, the police arrested the accused assistant teacher and sent him to jail.

Photo of minor girl student with an assistant teacher goes viral

According to the information, an assistant posted in Kunda block area clicked an objectionable photo with a student of class IX of the school itself. After this he himself put this photo in WhatsApp status. This photo quickly became viral on social media as soon as the photo was posted in WhatsApp status. After this, this matter became a matter of discussion.

The accused teacher has already been fined

If the villagers believe, then this kind of act of the accused teacher is not new. Earlier also this kind of act was done by the teacher. At that time financial penalty was imposed by Panchayati tax. Along with this, instructions were given not to do such act again. Despite this, the said teacher made the photo viral with a girl student.

Jharkhand: ED will interrogate PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop with prize of 30 lakhs, lodged in Ranchi Jail

Case registered under POCSO Act, accused assistant teacher arrested

In this regard, station in-charge Kaushal Kumar Singh told that the matter is one month old. Registering a case under the POCSO Act on the basis of the application of the student’s father, the accused assistant teacher has been arrested and sent to jail 15 days ago.