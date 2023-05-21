Jharkhand terror Dinesh Gop arrested, 6 cases registered against PLFI supremo in Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope, who is synonymous with terror in many districts of Jharkhand, has been arrested by the NIA from Nepal. There are more than one hundred cases registered against this in Jharkhand. These include cases of murder, extortion, firing and levy recovery. There are 6 cases registered against Dinesh Gop in different police stations of Hazaribagh district. Let us tell you that Dinesh Gop was a headache for the Jharkhand Police. There was a reward of Rs 30 lakh on this. Jharkhand Police had declared a reward of Rs 25 lakh and the NIA had declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

FIRs have been lodged against PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope in various police stations of Hazaribagh district. In this, Supremo Dinesh Gop took responsibility for the murder of GM HR Gopal Singh of Triveni Company. GM HR was shot dead on the night of December 4, 2019, near Julu Park in Hazaribagh city. An FIR was registered in this regard at Sadar police station.

Jharkhand: PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop used to speak, three layer was security, came in trouble

Two cases are registered in Chauparan police station of Hazaribagh district. In these, Chauparan police station case numbers 410/22 and 20/23 are registered. Indiscriminate firing was done on a journalist in Chauparan Main Road. The responsibility for this was also taken by PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop. Three FIRs have been lodged against Dinesh Gop in Barkagaon police station. All the cases registered in Barkagaon police station are related to levy recovery by threatening to kill the officials and transporters of NTPC Kall mining project.

Durga Soren’s 14th death anniversary: ​​CM Hemant Soren paid tribute, said – Government is giving grandeur to martyr monuments t)Dinesh Gope latest news