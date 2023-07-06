Jharkhand: The amount of Rs 1039.99 crore received from the Finance Commission could not be spent, the condition of these districts is worst

Panchayati Raj Institutions did not get the grant amount this time due to not being able to spend Rs 1039.99 crore out of the grant amount received from the 15th Finance Commission during the last financial year. According to government data, the Panchayati Raj Institutions are spending only the remaining amount of the previous financial year during the current financial year. The remaining amount of the last financial year is Rs 1039.99 crore.

Of this, Rs 171.54 crore is left with Zila Parishads, Rs 183.02 crore with Panchayat Samitis and Rs 685.43 crore with Gram Panchayats. According to the latest figures, Zilla Parishads have spent 11 percent, Panchayat Samitis 17 percent and Gram Panchayats 27 percent so far. The worst condition in terms of expenditure is that of Ramgarh Zilla Parishad.

Ramgarh Zilla Parishad has not spent a single penny out of Rs 4.42 crore. Garhwa Zilla Parishad has spent one percent, Hazaribagh two percent, Lohardaga four percent. Dumka, East Singhbhum and Latehar Zilla Parishads have spent five percent each. In terms of expenditure, the condition of Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats is slightly better as compared to Zila Parishads.