Jharkhand: The chirping of the sparrow bird increased in Kharsawan-Kuchai, attracting people with the sound of thuk-thuk

Seraikela-Kharsawan, Shachindra Kumar Dash: From the rural areas of Kharsawan-Kuchai to the market areas, these days the chirping of the Thathera bird has started to be heard a lot. This bird is also visible in many places of the region. People are also liking the beauty of Thathera bird. People are getting very happy looking at it.

Coppersmith Barvet has 16 species found in the country.

Dr. Tirupam Reddy, a bird expert and scientist (B) of BSMTC, Kharsawan told that the sound of this bird comes like Tuk-Tuk. As if a copper vessel is being hit with a hammer. In English it is known as Coppersmith Barbet. Dr. Reddy told that 72 species of Basanta bird are found in the world, out of which 16 species are found in India.

Bird changes the whole landscape

In the rural areas of Kharsawan-Kuchai also, three to four species of spring birds are being seen. He told that the chirping of these birds has increased in recent times. Dr Reddy said that birds inspire science. Birds control pests. Birds spread the seeds as well as pollinate the plants. Birds change the whole landscape.

birds need to be protected

Birds have an important place in nature and human life. Birds need to be protected. In every case it is beneficial to us. The appearance of new species of birds gives the message that we need to be alert towards environmental protection.