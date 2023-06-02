Jharkhand: The existence of Chutua river which quenches the thirst of the people of Koyalanchal is in danger

Kedla (Ramgarh), Advocate Chauhan. The existence of the Chutua river, which quenches the thirst of the people of Kedla coalfield under Mandu block of Ramgarh district, is in danger. This river originates from the Bhitiya mountain, passing through many mountains and many villages, it joins the Bokaro river near Daniya in Bokaro district. In the survey and map of the government, this river is from the year 1909-10. The river, which is more than one hundred feet wide, seems to be shrinking at many places for about two kilometers from Basantpur to Ichakdih. At many places, the river is being filled by giving pieces of mortar and bricks. People have also made a dam in the river for their personal interest.

Chutua river water is a boon

The water of the Chutua river is completely pure, due to which the people of Koyalanchal use it for all purposes, from drinking. Most of the people near Basantpur, Ichakdih, Laiyo North Panchayat are dependent on the water of this river. The river is a boon for the people of Koyalanchal. Bansatpur resident Khushilal Mahto, Kishun Mahto, Ichakdih resident Manoj Rajwar, former head Seema Devi, Laiyo North Panchayat head Madan Mahto, Govind Mahto, Sunil Mishra and others told that the quality of water of Chutua river is very good. For this reason, the people of the village around the river drink water. People from far-flung places bring water to their homes by filling it in gallons on motorcycles and autos.

VIDEO: CPI Maoist Rajesh Oraon killed in Police-Naxal encounter in Jharkhand with reward of 2 lakh

Farmers get help in irrigation

People said that sand flows in this river during the rainy season. It is easy for the people of nearby villages including Laiyo, Parez, Ichakdih, Rahavan, Pachmo, Hurdag, Basantpur, Kedla Basti, Jitratangri to build houses. Sand is available at minimum cost. Most of the houses in the area are made of sand from the Chutua river. He said that farmers of many villages do farming with the water of the river. People said that it is very important to save the river.

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Save the children! In Jharkhand, 2.9 percent more daughters than sons are consuming tobacco

what do the officers say

Mandu BDO Sudhir Prakash said that the Chutua river matter will be discussed with the CO and the Chutua river will be investigated by the CO. Efforts will be made to remove other problems including construction of dam, while an attempt was made to talk to Mandu CO Jai Kumar on the phone, but he did not receive the phone.

Jharkhand: Big success against naxalites, 2 lakh reward in police-naxalite encounter CPI Maoist Rajesh Dheer in ramgarh