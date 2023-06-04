Jharkhand: The financial condition of the education workers of Inter College, High School, Sanskrit and Madrasa is getting worse due to the deduction of grants.

Ranchi, Rana Pratap. The grant committee has not yet considered the appellate representation for grants to high schools, inter-colleges, Sanskrit schools and madrassas run in Jharkhand. After deducting the grant of the institutes, they were asked to give appellate representation. Mortgage deed and utilization certificate have been submitted along with appellate representation on behalf of the institutions. The meeting of the Grants Committee was to be held in the first week of May, but the said meeting has not been held yet. After the deduction of the grant, the economic condition of the teachers and employees of the concerned institutions is getting worse.

Grant was deducted due to mortgage deed and utility certificate

The grant was cut off due to non-submission of mortgage deed and utilization certificate by the educational institutions. In the previous years, grants have been given to them regularly. These institutions have also given appellate representations regarding the grant. It is said that in the financial year 2022-23, the grant of 66 inter-colleges was cut by showing lack of mortgage deed and utility certificate, while all the inter-colleges had submitted mortgage deed and utility certificate at the time of online. The grant of 180 high schools has been cut for rooms, while all schools have enough rooms available. Funds for five Sanskrit schools and 20 madrassas have also been cut for rooms and mortgage deeds.

Funds committee meeting should be held by June 10

If the meeting of the grant committee does not take place till June 10, then the Jharkhand State Fundless Education Joint Sangharsh Morcha will go on strike. In front of the Raj Bhavan, the teachers will stage a protest. It was said that in the course of talks with the representatives of the Morcha, Education Secretary K Ravi Kumar had assured that grants would be given to schools and inter-colleges in the first week of May, but the month of May ended. The month of June is going on, but the meeting of the Grants Committee has not yet taken place to decide on the appellate representations for grants. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Surendra Jha on Saturday to consider this issue. Anger was expressed over the non-holding of the grant committee meeting. It was said that there is deliberate delay in holding the meeting of the Grants Committee. Due to the fault in the portal and software of the department, the print is not visible clearly. Along with online, schools and colleges had also submitted two hard copies at Jack and DEO. From here all the papers were sent to the department, yet the grants were not given to the institutions. Surendra Jha, Raghunath Singh, Harihar Prasad Kushwaha, Fazlul Kadir Ahmed, Arvind Singh, Birso Urav, Narottam Singh, Kundan Kumar, Ganesh Mahato, Devnath Singh, Baldev Pandey, Chandrashekhar, Ranjit Mishra, Manish Kumar etc were present on this occasion.

