Jharkhand: The fire in the garbage dumping site did not cool down even with 60 thousand liters of water, Aksesh claimed this

Jamshedpur: Akshes (Notified Area Committee) has claimed that the fire at the garbage dumping site located at Marine Drive in Sonari has been brought under control. Till late Sunday night, the team of Jamshedpur Axis and Fire Brigade talked about controlling the fire. Although the smoke is still coming out. To extinguish the fire, the garbage was removed and water was sprinkled. According to an estimate, 60 thousand liters of water has been sprayed, but the smoke has not stopped yet.

miscreants set fire

According to Jamshedpur Akshes, the mischievous elements had set the fire on Sunday afternoon. The question is, how is this happening despite the security arrangements? There is no siege here. In the NGT, the administration had talked about cordoning off the area and security, but nothing like this has happened.

Garbage dumping area will be closed, tender final

The dumping area of ​​Sonari Marine Drive is to be closed. Khairbani garbage plant is waiting to start. The waste will be disposed of from here while a new waste center will be developed. The tender has been finalized for this, the work will be handed over to the company by the end of this month.

