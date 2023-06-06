Jharkhand: The first merit list for enrollment in excellent schools will be released tomorrow

Jharkhand Utkrisht Vidyalaya: The first selection list will be released on June 7 for enrollment in three selected excellent schools in Dhanbad district. Scrutiny of the selection test copies has been completed. Now the merit list is being prepared. After the list is prepared, it will be finalized on June 6 itself. With the end of the summer vacation, preparations have been made to start the enrollment process. Subject-wise teachers have been appointed in district schools and SSLNTs out of 229 teachers found in the district. On the basis of this merit list, admission will start from June 12.

The process of enrollment from sixth to ninth grade is being done in SSLNT Government Girls High School located at Telephone Exchange Road. Applications were invited for nomination for 40-40 seats in each class. 567 applications have been received for 160 seats. In District School Babudih, the process of enrollment in Bal Vatika and first class has been done. Along with this, applications were also sought for the classes in which the number of children was less.

Students from 6th to 12th will tell their aspirations

Dhanbad. Under the What Young People Want One Point 8 campaign, now students studying in class VI to XII will be asked about their aspirations. So that keeping that in mind, further planning can be prepared. Students’ opinions, preferences, needs, concerns and aspirations will be collected. For this, a letter has been sent to the District Education Department to all the headmasters, in-charge headmasters, wardens and others. Information will be taken about the student’s age, block name, district, what he wants for health and welfare.

