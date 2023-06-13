Jharkhand: The happiness of marriage turned into sorrow, a marriage party died in a road accident, two people were injured

Barkakana (Pankaj Soni): In Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, the happiness of marriage turned into sorrow. One Barati died in the road accident, while two Barati are injured. Near Barkakana Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ramgarh district, on Tuesday morning at 5 am, a speeding Bolero broke into the guard room of the check post and entered inside. One person has died in this accident. Two people are injured. He has been admitted to the hospital. The name of the deceased is Bablu Bedia (father-late. Ashok Bedia). He was a resident of Hutwa Basti of Barkakana in Ramgarh.

Barati car accident while returning

It is being told that the marriage procession went to Sikidiri from Hutwa township of Barkakana in Ramgarh district. The procession car was returning in the morning with the procession. Meanwhile, Barkakana met with an accident near Kendriya Vidyalaya. This accident is being told at 5 in the morning. It is being said that this accident happened due to the blink of an eye of the driver of the procession vehicle.

The deceased was about to get a compassionate job

Two people are injured in the road accident. These include Ravi Bedia (father-Sooraj Nath Bedia) and Sunil Bedia (late Bigan Bedia). He is being treated in the hospital. It is being told that the job was going to be done on the mercy of the deceased Bablu Bedia. He was about to get the joining letter soon. A wave of mourning spread after the accident. The happiness of marriage turned into sorrow.

