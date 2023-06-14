Jharkhand: The lifting of sand from the rivers is not stopping in Keredari of Hazaribagh, transportation is being done indiscriminately

Keredari (Hazaribagh), Arun Yadav: Despite the National Green Tribunal Act (NGT) coming into force, sand extraction from the rivers in Keredari block of Hazaribagh district is not taking the name of stopping. Sand smugglers are doing business of sand indiscriminately in the dark of night. Sand smugglers are taking out sand from the rivers and selling it at high prices for the construction work of big companies. No one is going to see the illegal sand game happening right under the nose of the police administration. Instead of taking action against the smugglers, the Keredari administration runs the police baton on the sand of the PM housing work of the poor for food supply. At the same time, companies are being accused of giving a free hand to sand, illegal chips and pellets.

The lifting of sand from the rivers continues indiscriminately

Illegal sand trade takes place unhindered from Nauakhap, Pachda, Manatu, Garrikala, Patra river, Sayal Barki river, Deoria river of Keredari block. Sand is being transported day and night by tractors from these rivers by sand smugglers. About hundreds of tractors are engaged in the work of sand transportation. Most of the sand business is done from Damodar river of Hendegir. Here smugglers take out sand from tractors and transport it to other cities including Ranchi via hives. Sand smugglers sell at the rate of Rs 1500 per tractor and Rs 20 to 25 thousand per highway.

Where is the illegal stock of sand

About 100 tractors of sand have been stocked by the sand smugglers by making a boundary wall near Bukru turn, Tandwa-Keredari main road of Keredari police station area. Apart from this, businessmen have illegally stocked sand in Damodar River’s Balu Medhi, Buchadih, Hendegir at the road construction site near Keredari Gate. From where the vehicles are loaded and sold by JCB.

Offtake of sand from the river: CO

In this regard, Keredari CO Rakesh Tiwari said that the lifting of sand from the river is completely closed. If sand is lifted from the river, then legal action will be taken against the smuggler or the buyer company.