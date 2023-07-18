Jharkhand: The way to go to the boat jetty of Patratu Dam is closed for three months, the sailors are upset, pleading for their rights

Patratu (Ramgarh), Ajay Tiwari: The definition of development of any area is measured by its economic-social level. For the development of tourism in Patratu Dam, Patratu Lake Resort has been constructed by the government by spending crores of rupees. Through this, the way for the economic progress of the people of the region was paved, while the responsibility of operating the Patratu Lake Resort has been given by the Jharkhand Tourism Department to the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation. Under this, JTDC has been entrusted with the operation of two hotels and restaurants, operation of parking area, operation of children’s park and boat club. The way to go to Patratu Dam Boat Ghat is closed for three months. Due to this, the situation of unemployment has come in front of the sailors.

Big accident can happen anytime

On April 9, all the gates leading to the boat jetty via Patratu Lake Resort Children’s Park were closed on the orders of the JTDC management after a violent clash between the boatmen over rowing of the boat. The tourists coming here are forced to cross the grill of the Children’s Park and go to the boat jetty. Due to this, any major accident can happen anytime.

Registered Boat Societies

Boatmen who have been plying boats in Patratu Dam for years are registered by forming separate committees. These boatmen have also been given training in vote operating and life saving by the Jharkhand Tourism Department, so that the tourists coming to Patratu Dam can be provided completely safe boating.

Sailors wandering from door to door for their rights

While on one hand the state government is claiming to provide employment to the local people, on the other hand the boatmen earning their livelihood from Patratu Dam are being exploited by the government undertaking. Prayag Kumar, secretary of the Displaced Sailors Association, told that the sailors, who are earning their livelihood by plying a boat in Patratu Dam, are forced to wander from door to door seeking justice for the past several months. The sailors, who earn daily by driving boats, are drowning in debt to meet the needs of their families.

Tourist upset due to non-opening of gate

It is unfortunate that the gate was not opened on June 24 despite permission for boating by the zonal administration. Due to non-opening of the gate, tourists are not able to reach the boating site. Some tourists come by hanging over the grill gate, due to which there is a possibility of falling.

Motor boat is not allowed in the dam

The ownership of Patratu Dam is still with PTPS remaining assets. SK Panda, the administrator of the remaining assets, said that no one, government or private, has taken departmental permission to run a motor boat in Patratu Dam. On the other hand, without permission, JTDC management is running diesel and petrol powered motor boats and cruise dams indiscriminately. Local people are also running motor boats in Patratu Dam. Because of which the water of Patratu Dam, which is used as drinking water, is continuously getting polluted. The dam of the dam has also become very old. It was appropriate to operate a pollution-free wooden boat for daily employment. Departmental action will be taken against all of them soon. Information has been given to the Energy Department regarding all these points.

No one has NOC from pollution control board

Motor boat and cruise are being operated in Patratu Dam. Due to which there is a possibility of increasing the risk of pollution in the water of the dam. According to people, motor boats are operated in rivers and seas. It is necessary to take permission from the Water Pollution Control Board for motor boat operation in Patratu Dam. Motor boats are being operated here by JTDC including all the committees, no one has taken NOC from the department.