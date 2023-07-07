Jharkhand: Theft of 19 lakhs including gold and silver jewelery in a residential colony, Tata steel worker lodged an FIR

Ghatotand (Ramgarh), Ravindra KumarWest Bokaro : Last night near Kalibari, residential colony Rajendra Nagar (Housing Complex) of Tata Steel West Bokaro Division of West Bokaro OP area, criminals broke open the lock of Tata Steel worker’s quarters and stole jewelery and household items worth lakhs of rupees including cash. On Thursday night, the victim Tata Steel employee Sapan Kumar Sen had gone on night shift duty after locking the quarters. His wife had gone to Bangalore a month back to be with her daughter. Son is also studying in Chennai. Finding the quarter empty, the thieves broke open the lock on the main door and without breaking the other lock broke the latch of the door and entered the quarter. The room was locked from inside as well. Thieves stole by breaking the latch. In this regard, an FIR has been lodged by the victim in West Bokaro OP. On getting the information, the police went to the spot and inspected and the matter is being investigated.

Theft of about 19 lakhs

Broke two cupboards in the room and stole Rs 70,000 in cash, gold and silver jewelery worth lakhs, silver coins, medals, 32-inch LED TV and valuables of the house, ATM and essential documents. The theft is said to be of around Rs 19 lakh. Victim TISCO employee Sapan Kumar Sen is working as Senior Mining Associate in Quarry SEB of Tata Steel West Bokaro Division. He had saved jewelry for his daughter’s wedding. It is being speculated that some local thief is involved in this theft incident, who carried out the incident very cleanly by reikiing the quarter. The people living in the surrounding quarters did not even get a clue of the breaking of the door and lock latch. After carrying out the incident, the thieves escaped by scaling the boundary wall towards the park behind.

no one noticed in the night

TV setup box has been found thrown towards the park. No one was aware of this incident in the night. In the morning, seeing the lock of the main door of the house broken by the neighbor, the victim was informed about it. On coming home, he saw that the lock and latch of all the doors of the house were broken and after breaking both the almirahs, gold and silver jewellery, LED TV, 2 ATM cards, car and scooty keys along with cash were missing. Seven gold chains, one necklace, two sets of bracelets, five gold rings, two sets of earrings, four sets of gold earrings, one mangalsutra, three sets of silver anklets, two waistbands, three sets of beret, silver 15 Coin, 4 Medals etc included.

