Jharkhand: There is no electricity in the village, the bill is being handed over to the department, the villagers are paying money for fear of going to jail

Deoghar Tila Tola, which has a population of 20 houses in Jamuniantand of Mohanpur district, has not received electricity for the last seven years, but the electricity bill definitely comes every month. Due to the fear of going to jail, the people here are also depositing the bills. Now the dam of his patience seems to be breaking.

what do the villagers say

Villagers say that 14 families were given connections on paper by the Electricity Department by making them consumers. Since then the bill is also being sent continuously. There is neither a transformer in this locality, nor is an electric wire laid anywhere. People are depositing bills due to the fear of electricity department’s action and going to jail. They spend the night lighting candles and lanterns. The villagers are also worried about sending electricity bills every month.

Big crisis of drinking water

At the same time, the students studying are facing a lot of problems. The villagers told that there is a big crisis of drinking water in the village. The water tower is in bad condition for more than six months. The mechanic has also opened the hand pump from which people used to drink water. Even today people are forced to drink well water. People of tribal, Ghatwal and Tanti communities live in this tola. Villagers Garmin Mali Tanti, Rameshwar Marandi, Ranjit Rai, Kisan Tanti, Yashoda Devi, Geeta Devi, Putilal Murmu etc. told that since 2017 electricity bills are being sent to the village.

Assured a quick solution by holding a meeting

On the complaint of the villagers, Zilla Parishad member Geeta Mandal and Panchayat Samiti member Nakul Tanti held a meeting with the villagers on Friday and got to know their problems. After this, they assured the villagers to solve the problem soon.

What is Junior Electrical Engineer

On the other hand, Mohanpur’s junior electrical engineer Surendra Kumar Gupta said that the survey of the village will be done on Friday itself. If there is no electricity in the village, then soon electricity will be restored in the village by transfer.