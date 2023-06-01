Jharkhand: There will be many more changes in the Johar project portal, CM Hemant said – do not be negligent in the schemes

Jharkhand News: Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewed the plans uploaded on the Johar project portal on Thursday. On this occasion, he said that for good governance it is necessary that the schemes are completed on time. Quality should be taken full care of in the schemes. In particular, the budgetary provisions made for various departments in the budget should speed up the works. For this, the officers have to work with full accountability and seriousness.

First review meeting of uploaded plans on Johar project portal

While reviewing the plans uploaded on the Johar project portal for the first time, the Chief Minister said that many changes need to be made in it. Ministers will also be present in the meeting that will be held in this regard, so that a detailed review can be done at every level.

There should be coordination between the departments, there is a need for proper monitoring of the schemes.

He said that many schemes run by the government are linked to many departments. In such a situation, there should be better coordination between different departments, so that its implementation can be done in a better way. He asked the departmental secretaries to do proper monitoring of all the schemes, so that if there is any kind of disturbance or problem in it, its solution can be found. This will have the advantage that the schemes will be completed on time.

All officials should assess the plans of their departments

The Chief Minister asked the departmental secretaries to assess the schemes run by their respective departments and review them in detail, so that they are implemented properly and everything can move forward smoothly. Actually, many schemes are not completed on time. Delay in the schemes also increases its cost. In order that such a situation does not arise, there should be continuous monitoring of the schemes.

There will be live verification of schemes

CM Hemant said whether the schemes are being implemented or not. At what stage is the progress of the plans. Whether the work is being done with quality or not. This will now be verified live. It is being arranged with the help of information technology. Under this, information about the progress of all the schemes will be taken from the site. All of you officers should complete your preparation for this.

Create timeline of plans, improve work culture

He directed the officers to fix the timeline of all the schemes. Under this, time should be fixed for preparing DPR regarding the schemes, starting the tender process, starting the work and its completion. If there is delay in the schemes, then at what level, how much delay took place, its outline should also be decided. He also asked the officers to change their working style and ensure their actions with full accountability.

Officers visit the field, know the ground reality of the schemes

The Chief Minister asked the Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of the departments to fix their schedule every month. Include field visits for at least three to four days in this, so that they can know the ground reality of all the schemes on site and accordingly further strategy can be decided.

Adhere to the set standards in the works of water supply schemes

He said that many complaints are being received regarding the pipeline being laid for water supply schemes. Where questions are being raised regarding the quality of pipes. At the same time, the standards are not being followed in laying it. How will the water supply scheme be successful with this? It can be easily explained. He told the officials that there should not be any kind of negligence in laying the pipeline. Whatever standards have been set in it, it should be followed completely.

Special focus on public welfare schemes

The Chief Minister said that many public welfare schemes are being run by the government. But, many times disparities are seen in it. Its benefits do not reach the needy. This is not fair in any way. All the officers should take this seriously and ensure that the work of taking the public welfare schemes to the needy and the beneficiaries.

There are some mistakes in such a big system, but they can be improved.

The CM said that in such a big system of the state government, mistakes keep happening in the implementation of schemes. But, its number should not be so much that good governance gets affected. The authorities need to pay attention to this. If mistakes are being made somewhere, there should be a quick initiative to find a solution.

Upload Plans on Johar Project Portal

In the high-level review meeting, till May 30, 2023, there is information about 1138 schemes on the Johar Project Portal. In this, the foundation stone of 931 schemes has been laid, while 207 schemes have got the approval of the cabinet. At the same time, the work of 595 schemes has been completed.

Mainly these projects were reviewed

Subarnarekha Multipurpose Project, Transmission Scheme for 3×800 MW Patratu Super Thermal Power Station, Gumani Barrage Scheme under Sahebganj District, Jharkhand Agricultural Loan Waiver Scheme including Godda and Sunder Pahari Rural Pipe Water Supply Scheme, Asian Development Bank supported Jharkhand Urban Water Supply Improvement Project Medininagar Corporation, Siktia mega lift irrigation scheme under Vidyasagar and Jamtara block, Kanta Toli (Ranchi) flyover construction project, Saraiyahat block, Saraiyahat rural water supply scheme, Baghmara rural water supply scheme phase-two, Barlanga- Nemra-Kasmar-Khairachatar road construction work, Dhoba Dhobin-Kharposh-Benisagar road construction work, road construction work from Newri Vikas Vidyalaya to Buti Mod, Kokar Chowk-Kanta Toli-Namkom ROB under Ranchi district, Ranga Simra-Hiran-Dumil Shrirampur-area Bhorbandh-Simalghab road construction under Sahibganj district The Chief Minister instructed the officials to speed up the work progress of various schemes including the work plans and to complete the schemes on time.

Officers present in high level meeting

In the high-level review meeting, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Development Commissioner Arun Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary L Khyangate, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjay Srivastava, Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey, Secretary K Ravi Kumar, Secretary Manish Ranjan, Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary Amitabh Kaushal, Secretary Sunil Kumar, Secretary Rahul Purwar, Secretary Kripanand Jha, Secretary Praveen Toppo, Secretary Jitendra Kumar Singh, Secretary Vipra Bhal, Secretary Manoj Kumar and other senior officials were present.