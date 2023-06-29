Jharkhand: These students of Ghatshila are forced to go to school risking their lives on NH, no one takes care

Ghatshila (East Singhbhum), Ajay Pandey: Students studying in Marwari Hindi Plus Two Vidyalaya, which is running since November 19, 2006, at Fuldungri, Ghatshila under East Singhbhum district, are forced to risk their lives to go to school every day. Students studying in the school cross the two dividers of NH daily to reach the school. After the formation of NH, there were several agitations for overbridges and underpasses. But till date neither the underpass nor the overbridge has been built. In such a situation, it has become the destiny of the students studying in this school to cross the NH every day. The guidelines given by the Government and the Education Department to the students studying in the school while crossing the NH are not being followed daily. Due to this, the lives of the students studying in this school are always at risk while crossing the NH.

Out of 214 students, 106 are girls in the school.

Sandeep Kesari, the in-charge headmaster of the school, told that at present 214 students are studying in the school. Enrollment is still going on in ninth. There are 28 students in 9th, 70 in 10th and 90 in 12th. The number of girl students in ninth is 11. There are 27 girl students in class 10th and 68 in class 12th. He told that out of 214 students in the school, 106 are girls.

More than 30 people have lost their lives on NH 18

Let us inform that more than 30 people have lost their lives while crossing NH 18 between Anumandal Hospital to Kashida. At the same time, more than half a dozen people have been injured.

Building dilapidated, locks hanging in all classes except IT

The plaster of most of the class rooms on the upper floor of the building has started falling off. If students jump in the class room, then the building starts to vibrate. The plaster of the roof of the staircase has also started falling off. Classes are not conducted in most of the rooms on the upper floor due to falling plaster. Locks are hanging in all the classrooms except one IT room on the upper floor.

said student

In this case, the girl students coming from Gopalpur Katinpada to study in this school say that while crossing NH-18, they see the vehicles from both the sides. If a vehicle passes through the NH, they wait for the vehicle to leave. Vehicles cross the NH only after leaving. The girl students said that neither the school teachers nor the parents come to take them across the NH. Right from the time of enrollment in school, it has always been in his mind that while going to school and crossing the NH after school leave, the mind has to be calm, so that no problem arises.

Road safety is always taught to the students: Principal in charge

In this regard, in-charge headmaster of Marwari Hindi Plus Two High School, Ghatshila, Sandeep Kesari said that the students studying in the school are always explained that road safety has to be taken care of. While crossing the NH, cross the NH or the road only after seeing the vehicles on both sides. During the vacation, the teachers work to make the students cross the NH. As far as the repair of the upper floor building is concerned. There is not enough money in the school head to repair all the rooms. Most of the buildings on the lower floors have been renovated. Due to falling plaster, classes are not conducted in most of the rooms except IT on the upper floor.

