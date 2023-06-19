Jharkhand: Three cyber accused arrested, seven mobiles and 15 fake sim cards seized, police found 71 crime links across the country

Deoghar: Police of cyber station raided Makrakenda village of Paljori police station area on secret information and arrested three cyber accused. The raiding team seized seven mobiles and 15 fake SIM cards from these people. This information was given by station in-charge co-inspector KN Singh in the press conference organized at the cyber station.

Police have got 71 crime links of the country

Station in-charge co-inspector KN Singh said that the arrested cyber accused include Imran Hussain, resident of Bardaduba village, Mo Kaushar Raja and Mo Siraj Ansari, residents of Makrakenda village. 71 crime links of the whole country have been found in fake SIM cards including mobile seized from them, which are being investigated. Inspector Singh said that during interrogation, the accused disclosed new methods of cyber fraud. These people told that people process refunds on Twitter through one or the other service. They cheat by taking out their number and calling them on the pretext. Apart from this, they trap and cheat people by posing as fake customer care officers.

One lakh wells will be built in Jharkhand, CM Hemant Soren warned – wells should be built on the ground, not on paper

Fraud by posing as fake bank officials

By downloading different types of mobile screen sharing apps Anydesk, Rustdesk, people are tricked and by getting bank details, they steal money from their accounts. Apart from this, pretending to be fake bank officials, after tricking common people by making random calls to shut down ATMs and get them started, they withdraw money from their accounts by taking details and OTP. People have been appealed to avoid such unknown and unwanted calls.

Jharkhand: 11 arrested, nine men and two women sent to jail for killing two brothers in mutual enmity cyber crime deoghar