Jharkhand: Three-day yoga workshop begins, trend trainer Bahawalpuri is training people of Punjabi community

Ranchi: A three-day yoga workshop was started by Bahawalpuri Punjabi Samaj and Bahawalpuri Punjabi Samaj Mahila Samiti from June 01. This yoga workshop started at 6:15 am in the hall of Shri Radhakrishna Temple located in Krishna Nagar Colony, Ranchi. In the workshop, yoga was practiced by trained yoga practitioners of Heart Fullness Institute, Manoj Tiwari, Mukesh Taneja, Dipankar and Sunanda Chauhan. First of all, one hour meditation was done by the yoga trainer. After this, training was given in Surya Namaskar, Pranayama, Kapal Bhati, Bhramari Pranayama and other yoga.

He participated in the yoga camp

Dr. Satish Midha, Lalit Kingar, Kavaljit Midha, Ashok Kathpal, Mohan Kheerbat, Surjit Munjal, Umang Manuja, Raj Kathpal, Bimla Kingar, Kamlesh Midha, Ravi Nagpal, Jyoti Midha, Richa Midha, Kiran Gera, Meena Girdhar, Anjana Girdhar, Simple Wadhwa and others participated. Anoop Chauhan, Brother PC Chauhan, Brother Vinay Sahu and Sister Ujjwal of Heart Fullness Institute played an active role in conducting the camp.

Yoga workshop will run till June 3

Organization’s media in-charge Naresh Papneja told that free training is being given in this one and a half hour workshop to make people of all age groups aware about yoga, which will be held daily from 6:15 am to 7.45 am till June 3. Will last till Special yoga training is also being given for the elderly members of the society.

