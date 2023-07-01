Jharkhand: Three hardcore extremists of PLFI arrested while planning crime, three country rifles and 15 bullets recovered

Durjay Paswan, Gumla: Police of Raidih police station under Gumla district have arrested three hardcore militants of banned extremist organization PLFI. All these three militants are active members of sub-zonal commander Rajesh Gop alias Tiger’s squad. Three rifles and 15 bullets have been recovered from these militants. Among the arrested militants are Anil Oraon alias Kuthu (35) resident of Mokro Bartoli Sursang, Manjit Pradhan alias Guddu (19) resident of Lauki Gosaikona and Guddu Singh (30) resident of Bartoli. Police have recovered three country-made rifles of 315 bore, 12 live bullets of 315 bore and three live bullets of AK-47 from them.

Militants caught by siege

SDPO Vikas Anand Laguri said that on Friday night, secret information was received that some people were armed with weapons near the forest on the way to Bartoli between Baghlata and Dumarghati of Raidih block. They are planning to execute some big event. This information was given to the preferred officer. After this, a team was formed as per the instructions of the Superintendent of Police. The police team reached Baghlata forest. When the police moved forward while raiding, the sound of some people talking was heard in the forest. Then the people of the team proceeded by laying siege from two sides. Then seeing the police coming, three militants started running. All three were caught after being chased by the team. Rifle and bullet were recovered from them. On enquiry, one more 315 bore loaded country rifle and two bullets were recovered from the house of arrested person Manjit Pradhan alias Guddu.

Extremists reveal secrets

The SDPO said that on strict interrogation, the arrested militants told that all three of them are members of PLFI’s sub-zonal commander Rajesh Gop alias Tiger’s squad. work for the organization. Rajesh Gop gave all these weapons to strengthen the organization. SDPO told that Anil Oraon alias Kuthu has a criminal history. A case has been registered against him in Ranchi, Raidih, Ghaghra police station. Inspector Baiju Oraon, SHO Amit Kumar, SI Abhinav Kumar, Nitesh Topno, Balmukund Singh, ASI Ranjay Kumar Singh and SAT 11 jawans were present in the raid.

