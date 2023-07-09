Jharkhand: Three including a teenager arrested in Munshi Soren murder case, father and son sent to jail

Dumka/Shikaripada: In the murder of JMM worker Munshi Soren, the police of Shikaripada police station arrested three people, including a juvenile, after finding their involvement. The juvenile has been detained by the police, while the other two (Prem Murmu and Rasik Murmu) have been sent to jail in judicial custody. SDPO Noor Mustafa Ansari gave this information in a press conference organized at Shikaripada police station on Sunday.

Arrested by forming a raid team

SDPO Noor Mustafa Ansari told that in the case of the murder of Munshi Soren of Kathalia of Ranishwar police station area, on the basis of the statement of Saroj Muni Murmu, the wife of the deceased, murder of her husband in the bushes of Dangal next to the Kendapahari football ground and hiding the dead body. An FIR was lodged in Shikaripada police station on the allegation. On the instructions of Superintendent of Police Amber Lakda, a raiding team was formed under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sadar Noor Mustafa Ansari to arrest the accused in the case. On the basis of the evidence obtained in the course of research, a minor accused of primary involvement in the case has been detained by the raiding team during the raid.

Arrested father-son sent to jail

On the basis of the confession statement, other primary accused in the case Prem Murmu (25 years) and his father Rasik Murmu (55 years) of Sakin-Kathahaliya police station Ranishwar were arrested. At their instance, the iron leg used in the murder, the mobile and the motorcycle used by the accused in the incident and the motorcycle of the deceased were recovered. Apart from the leg, motorcycle used in the murder, mobile has also been recovered. Station in-charge Umesh Ram, Pankaj Kumar (researcher), Manoj Karmali, Somay Kisku and Jeevan Tiyu etc. were included in the team.

