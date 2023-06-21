Jharkhand: Three including two women died due to lightning in Giridih’s village and Birni, mourning spread in the village

Jharkhand News: Two women died due to lightning on Wednesday evening in Pachhiaridih, located in Gaon police station area of ​​Giridih district. On the other hand, one person died in Lakargadha of Tetaria Saledih panchayat of Birni police station area. Due to the death of three people, mourning spread in both the villages.

Two women came in the grip of lightning, died

It was told that 24-year-old Seema Devi husband Prakash Yadav and 19-year-old Neebha Devi husband Govind Yadav of Pachiyaridih village of Gawan police station area had gone to bring grass for the cattle at some distance from the house. Meanwhile, suddenly it started raining with strong wind. To avoid the rain, both the women went to a boring room. It got hit by a sudden thunderclap with a loud sound. Both the women fell there after being hit by the thunderbolt. As soon as the information was received, both were brought to Gaon Community Health Center through 108 ambulance, where doctor Dr. Kazim Khan declared both of them dead after examination. Dr. Khan told that both the women had died before coming to the hospital.

silence in the village

It was told that the deceased Seema Devi has two small sons. On the other hand, Neema Devi was married a month ago in Harla of village police station area. At present she was at her father’s house in Pachhiaridih. After the death of both the women, mourning spread in the village. On information, ZIP member Pawan Chaudhary, Birne chief Chandan Yadav and Congress leader Margub Alam Gaon reached the CHC and consoled the family members.

Jharkhand: Violent clash over MNREGA work in Gumla, half a dozen people injured, seven accused arrested

One person died in Lakargarha of Birni

On the other hand, 45-year-old Bahadur Turi died due to a sudden thunderclap at Lakargarha located in Tetaria Saledih panchayat of Birni police station area on Wednesday at around 5.30 pm. Regarding the incident, CPI-ML leader Sitaram Paswan told that the deceased was sitting with some villagers under a banyan tree near his house. Meanwhile, there was a sudden thunderclap due to which he fainted and fell down. Immediately the local people tried to save him by applying cow dung and he was brought by ambulance to Birni Community Health Center for treatment. After reaching the hospital, the doctor declared him dead. After the incident, the relatives of the deceased are in bad condition by crying. At the same time, mourning has spread in the entire village after this incident. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Birni police station in-charge Mrityunjay Kumar Singh along with the team reached the hospital and inquired about the matter.