Jharkhand: Three youths arrested with more than 2240 kg of opium doda, within 24 hours two major successes of police

Khunti, Chandan Singh. In Gatigada of Maranghada police station area of ​​Khunti district, the police caught a pickup van loaded with opium poppy seeds on Wednesday. A total of 1213 kg 400 grams of opium poppy was loaded in 65 plastic bags in the van. In the case, the police have arrested Rusu Munda, a resident of Katlahessa in Namkum. SDPO Amit Kumar has given information about this incident.

Driver Rusu Munda was chased and caught

SDPO told that this action has been taken on the basis of secret information. After getting the information, a raid team was formed. The team chased and caught the driver Rusu Munda, who was carrying opium doda in a pick-up van from the jungle-bush in Gatigada. At the same time, along with the vehicle, the doda loaded in it was also seized.

After registering an FIR, the accused were sent to jail

In this regard, an FIR was registered in Maranghada police station and the accused was sent to jail. SDPO Amit Kumar, Maranghada police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Bhagat, Sani Krishnakant Mehta and armed forces were involved in the raid operation.

Yesterday also 1027 kg doda was caught

Let us inform that on Tuesday also a vehicle loaded with 1027 kg Doda was seized in Khunti. This incident is of Saiko police station area. Khunti police seized the vehicle along with Doda. At the same time, the driver of the vehicle, Ankit Kumar Mahto, resident of Belahathi and Santosh Prasad Sahu, the deputy driver of Khunti, were arrested in this case. An FIR was registered against both of them in the Psycho police station and the accused were sent to jail. If we look at the incidents of yesterday and today, within 24 hours the Khunti police have seized more than 2240 kg of opium poppy.

Administration active regarding President’s visit to Jharkhand

In fact, a checking campaign is being conducted in the entire state regarding the visit of President Draupadi Murmu to Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the police is keeping a close watch on the criminals. This is the reason why opium smugglers have been caught by the police for the second consecutive day.

