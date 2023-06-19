Jharkhand: Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in Gumla, three people killed, one injured, half a dozen animals also died

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: The havoc of thunderclap was witnessed in Gumla district on Monday. In Ghaghra block, three people including a minor died while one is injured. Half a dozen animals have also died at various places due to lightning. Even the straw caught fire due to lightning and the straw was burnt to ashes. At the same time, after first aid at CHC, Ghaghra, the injured has been referred to Gumla Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Two minors killed, one injured

It was told that two minors died due to lightning in Kohipath Panchayat of Ghaghra police station. In which Tetartoli Kohipath resident Deepak Sahu (12 years) and Kohipath Barwatoli resident Savita Kumari (14 years). Whereas, Jamtoli resident Seema Kumari (13 years) is injured. With the help of the local people, all were admitted to CHC Ghaghra. Where Deepak and Savita were declared dead by the doctors. At the same time, after primary treatment, Seema was referred to Sadar Hospital Gumla for better treatment.

Both the minors came in the grip of lightning with light rain

According to the information, there was a thunderstorm with five light rains on Monday evening. Due to which both the minors died on the spot. The villagers told that all three had gone some distance from home for cycling. Meanwhile, it started raining lightly and while returning home, all three stopped at one place to avoid the rain and got hit by a sudden thunderclap. After the incident, the family members are in bad condition by crying. All the children were playing at one place on the occasion of summer vacation. During this, all three went for bicycle riding.

Cattle grazing, Soma died due to lightning

In the second incident, Chegri resident Soma Oraon (45 years) died on the spot in a lightning strike on Monday in Chegri village located in Duko Panchayat of Ghaghra block. After getting the information, the police reached the spot, took the dead body in possession and sent it to Sadar Hospital, Gumla for postmortem. According to the information, Soma Oraon had gone to graze cattle half a kilometer away from his house. In this sequence, there was a sudden thunderclap at four o’clock in the afternoon. In whose grip Soma came. Due to which he died on the spot. Which was seen by the people grazing the cattle. After which the relatives were informed about this.

death of animals

Here, half a dozen animals died due to lightning in Sisai, Bharno and Jari block. Three cattle of farmer Pradeep Oraon, a resident of Bari Dipatoli in Larango panchayat of Sisai block, died due to lightning. Giving information, Pradeep Oraon said that he had gone to graze his cattle. At the same time, one of his buffaloes and two karas died due to lightning. He demanded compensation from the administration. At the same time, animals have also died in Jari and Bharno block.