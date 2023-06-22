Jharkhand: Torrential rain with strong thunder, girl child killed, one child injured due to lightning

Gumla, Durjay PaswanGumla received torrential rain for an hour after Thursday afternoon. The sky kept thundering along with the rain. People looked scared because of this. After the thunder, people were seen hiding in their houses, while there has been heavy damage in Gumla due to the rain. The people who set up shop on the footpath were worried. Many trees fell because there was a strong storm along with the rain. Lightning has fallen at many places in Gumla. In this, a girl child died in Gumla. Ritul Kumar was injured in the thunderclap in Vrinda village in the evening. His treatment is going on at home. Here, the electricity was cut off after the rain. There was no electricity till the news was written. After the rain, water accumulated in the fields. The water level of wells and ponds has increased.

baby girl died due to lightning

Preeti Kumari (8 years), daughter of Basant Bada, a resident of Puggu Ghansitoli of Gumla police station area, died on Thursday due to a sudden thunderclap in the midst of strong storm and rain. The family members hurriedly brought him to Sadar Hospital Gumla, where the doctors declared him brought dead. According to the information, amidst the storm and rain, the girl had gone to pick mangoes at some distance from the house. During this, he died on the spot due to being struck by lightning. Ritul Kumar was injured in the thunderclap in Vrinda village in the evening. Was sitting in front of the door frame of the house. That’s why he was injured due to the shock of a sudden strong thunderclap. Immediately cow dung was brought and the paste was applied. Treatment is going on at home.

Two cattle died due to lightning

Farmer Etwa Munda’s cow and Jethwa Oraon’s buffalo died due to lightning in Dadkesha Ambatoli village of Supa Panchayat of Bharno block. Both the farmers demanded compensation from the block administration.

it rained here

p>: It rained heavily for one hour in Raidih and Chainpur blocks. It rained in Dumri, Sisai, Basia block. Nice weather. Heavy rain has started in Palkot block after six o’clock.

: Torrential rain started in Bishunpur block from 5.30 am.