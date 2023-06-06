Jharkhand: Tourists will have to reach Trikut mountain and Sarvadham easily, Trikut and Sarvadham halt got approval

Deoghar: Two new halts will be built on the Mohanpur-Hansdiha rail route. In this, Trikut Halt near tourist place Trikut Pahar and Sarvadham Halt near Saraiyahat will be constructed. On the recommendation of Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey, the Ministry of Railways has approved both the halts. Soon the construction work of both the halts will start. With this, it will be very easy for tourists to reach Trikut mountain and Sarvadham.

Tourists will be facilitated in visiting Trikut mountain and Sarvadham

With the construction of Trikut Halt, tourists will be able to visit Trikut mountain. Sarvadham is a religious place, making a halt here will facilitate the movement of devotees. Trains are going to start operating soon on the Mohanpur-Hansdiha rail route. Along with this, construction of new halt at Maheshmara in Deoghar-Dumka rail line is going to start soon. Halt is to be constructed in Maheshmara with Rs 50 lakh as MP item.

Railway preparations completed

BJP MP from Godda, Dr. Nishikant Dubey told that on the Mohanpur-Hansdiha rail route, Sarvadham Halt will be constructed near Trikut Pahar and Saraiyahat near Trikut. Approval has been received for both the halts. Train operations are also going to start soon on the Mohanpur-Hansdiha rail route. Railways have completed all their preparations.

