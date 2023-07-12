Jharkhand: Traders caught in the clutches of central investigative agencies have 74% of the land of Ranchi Smart City

Ranchi, Shakeel Akhtar: Traders caught in the clutches of central investigative agencies have 74 percent of the land in Ranchi Smart City. These businessmen have succeeded in getting the Smart City land on lease as per the procedure laid down by the government. The concerned land will be given to these traders on lease for 99 years.

Vishnu Agarwal’s company got maximum land on lease

According to the government figures, so far it has been decided to lease 69.37 acres of Smart City land at a total cost of 445.13 crores. Out of this, 51.01 acres of land is with the companies of three businessmen or the joint companies formed by them. Vishnu Aggarwal’s company has got maximum 25.38 acres of land on lease. Vishnu Agarwal is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case of purchase and sale of land by forgery in documents. He has bought an acre of land in Cheshire Home Road. The purchase and sale of this land has been done by forgery in the document. ED has also questioned him.

ED’s eye on Akash Adukia

Akash Adukia’s company has 18.50 acres of smart city land. ED is also eyeing Akash Adukia as he is related to a company named Ilika State Private Limited. ED has raided the house of Santosh Jain of Ilika State in December 2021 in the case of money laundering of Rs 75 crore bank scam. During the raids, more than three crore rupees were seized from the premises of Santosh Jain.

Income Tax Department has raided Jasmeet Singh Kalsi’s house

Jasmeet Singh Kalsi has 7.13 acres of smart city land. Jasmeet has formed a joint venture with his Manikarna Axel and Ilika. Recently, the Income Tax Department had raided various states of the country against Jasmeet’s companies. Apart from this, Birendra Kumar has 7.37 acres and Uday Pratap Singh has 5.60 acres of Smart City Kiel. GAIL and RMC have a total of 3.29 acres of smart city land.

Details of businessmen taking smart city land on lease

Area (in Acre) : Price (Rs. in Crore) : Plot Details : Buyer : Company

11.57 : 76.64 : Residential-3 : Vishnu Agarwal : Chalais Real Estate LLP

11.65 : 77.17 : Residential-6 : Vishnu Agarwal : Chalais Real Estate LLP

2.16 : 21.90 : Mix Use : Vishnu Agarwal : Chalais Real Estate LLP

11.00 : 72.86 : Residential-4 : Akash Adukia : Big Realtors Joint Venture

7.50 : 49.68 : Residential-7 : Akash Adukia : Big Realtors Joint Venture

5.00 : 33.12 : Residential-2 : Jasmeet Singh Kalsi : Manikarna Excel Ilica Joint Venture

2.13 : 21.60 : Mix Use-10 : Jasmeet Singh Kalsi : Manikarna Excel Panchavati Joint Venture

5.47 : 36.23 : Residential-1 : Birendra Kumar : Multi Residency Infra Project

1.90 : 19.27 : Mix Use-9 : Birendra Kumar : Multi Residency Infra Project

2.10 : 6.06 : Student Resource Center : Sanjay Sarada : Sarada Shelters Private Limited

5.60 : 12.75 : Health Management : Uday Pratap Singh : Asarfi Hospital Private Limited