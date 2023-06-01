Jharkhand: Trailer collides with 5 vehicles in Chuttupalu valley, traffic stalled for 5 hours

Road accident: A horrific road accident has taken place in the Chuttupalu valley of Ramgarh. According to the information received, a trailer has hit five vehicles here. After hitting the rebar laden trailer itself also overturned. About five people have been reported injured in this incident. It is being told that the condition of two of the injured is serious. Trains going from Ranchi to Ramgarh had to face trouble. Sariya was scattered on both sides of the National Highway. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and all the injured were rescued.

Trailer hit five vehicles

It is being told that the incident was so gruesome that the road was completely blocked. After about five hours of hard work, the national highway was cleared. All the people injured in this incident have been admitted to the hospital for better treatment. The trailer hit the mini turbo truck first, then hit the car and then overturned hitting the bullet, the trailer and then the bike one by one.

