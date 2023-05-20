Jharkhand: Transfer-posting of IAS officers, Manoj Jaiswal becomes Divisional Commissioner in charge of South Chhotanagpur

Ranchi: Transfer-posting of three officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has been done on Saturday. IAS Manoj Jaiswal has been made the Divisional Commissioner in-charge of South Chotanagpur. IAS Shashi Prakash Jha has been made the Under Secretary of the Health Department, while IAS Manmohan Prasad has been made the Additional Secretary of the Industries Department. The Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Official Language has issued a notification in this regard.

The Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand has transferred and posted three officers of the Indian Administrative Service. In this regard, the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Official Language has issued a notification on Saturday. Manoj Jaiswal, an IAS officer of the year 2010 batch, has been made the Divisional Commissioner in-charge of South Chotanagpur. He was posted as Special Secretary in the Energy Department. He has been appointed and posted as Divisional Commissioner in-charge of South Chotanagpur in his own pay scale.

IAS officer Shashi Prakash Jha was waiting for posting. Till further orders, Shashi Prakash Jha has been made Additional Secretary, Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Department.

IAS officer Manmohan Prasad was posted as Additional Secretary of the Home Department. Till further orders, Manmohan Prasad has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Industries Department. The Personnel Department has issued an order regarding this.

