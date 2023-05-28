Jharkhand: Trapped in illegal mica mine, two feared buried, mourning spread

Koderma/Third. During mining in the illegal mica mine operated in the Gamharia forest situated on the border of Koderma and Bihar, the shaft collapsed. In this, Ramkumar Tudu (28) and Somo Hansda (27), residents of Chhatarmar of Lokai of third block, are feared to be buried. However, there is no official confirmation of the incident.

Here, as soon as the news of both the laborers being buried reached the village, mourning spread. The relatives are in bad condition by crying. Both the laborers could not be taken out of the mine. The mine operator has absconded after the incident. The case is of Koderma district. Here, on getting information about the incident, former Dhanwar MLA Rajkumar Yadav along with his workers left for the spot. He informed about this on social media.

The villagers of Chhatarmar told that the illegal business of mica in the area of ​​Gawan and Tisri has stopped for the last few months. Due to this, many laborers are mining in illegal mica mines operated in Koderma district. If an accident happens there, then the illegal businessmen give compensation to the relatives of the deceased and even make the dead body disappear.

Here, Forest Range Officer of Koderma, Rambabu Kumar told that there has been information about the laborer getting buried during illegal mica mining. A team has been sent to investigate this. The incident has not been confirmed yet.