Jharkhand: Treatment of cancer and kidney transplant patients suspended, MOU of Chief Minister’s Critical Illness Treatment Scheme ends

The MoU signed with the hospitals under the Chief Minister’s Critical Illness Treatment Scheme has expired. Because of this, the treatment of cancer and kidney transplant patients has been suspended for the time being. Here, the state government is preparing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before entering into a fresh MoU with the hospitals. Presently the matter is under consideration with the Finance Department.

So far in the current financial year 2023-24, 53 applications have been received by the Health Directorate from all over the state for the treatment of serious diseases like cancer, kidney transplant. In this, a request has been made to provide financial assistance of 10 lakhs for the treatment of patients.

MoU was done listing 72 hospitals



The state government has increased the amount of financial assistance from five lakh to 10 lakh under the Chief Minister’s Serious Disease Treatment Scheme for the treatment of the poor suffering from serious diseases. An MoU was signed by the government listing 72 hospitals for the treatment of serious diseases. Out of this, the MoUs of many hospitals have expired.

Assistance amount up to five lakh is available from the level of civil surgeon



Under the Chief Minister’s Critical Illness Treatment Scheme, patients suffering from serious illness get assistance of up to five lakhs from the level of civil surgeon. If the amount of treatment is more, the application is sent to the Directorate of Health. After scrutiny of the application from here, it is sent to the department. After getting the approval of the minister, the amount is approved for the treatment of patients up to 10 lakhs. In case of expenditure of more than 10 lakhs in the treatment, approval is taken from the cabinet.

Those earning less than eight lakh can apply



The process of applying for the Chief Minister’s Critical Illness Treatment Scheme is simple. For this, the applicant has to make an income certificate from the Circle Officer. Those earning less than eight lakhs for three consecutive years can take advantage of this scheme.