Jharkhand: Tribal woman injured in blast near CISF camp, hospitalized, police deny bomb blast

Boarijor (Godda): Manjali Marandi, 40, was injured in the explosion of explosive material in the old quarter of ECL near CISF camp under Lalmatiya police station in the morning. Manjali Marandi, a resident of village Paharpur, has been sent to Sadar Hospital for better treatment from the local hospital after she was injured. According to the doctor, one leg of the woman has suffered a lot. The police have denied the bombings.

sudden loud explosion

According to the villagers, at 5 am on Wednesday, a sudden loud explosion came from Manjali Marandi’s house. The goods kept in the house were shattered and the woman was injured during this. On the information of the incident, Lalmatiya police station in-charge Chandrashekhar Singh reached the village with the team and investigated around the woman’s house and sent the injured woman to the hospital for treatment.