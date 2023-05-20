Jharkhand: Tribals getting crushed in police-naxalites battle, 8 dead, 6 injured due to IED blast in 6 months

Jharkhand News: In Jharkhand, the tribals living in the forest are upset due to the fight between the Naxalites and the police. He is dying unnecessarily. In just 6 months, 8 people have died. 6 have been injured. A 10-year-old child is also included in the dead. The Jharkhand Police, along with the central forces, is conducting an operation to eliminate the Naxalites. To escape from the police, the Naxalites have laid IEDs all over the forest so that the police cannot reach them. The tribal villagers living in the forest have to bear the brunt of this. Day by day they are coming under the grip of explosives planted by Naxalites.

Villagers are forced to go to the forest for livelihood

In West Singhbhum district, the lives of the villagers who depend on the forest for their livelihood are in danger. If you don’t go to the forest, you die of hunger and if you go to the forest, you die because of the bomb (IED) planted by the Naxalites. The villagers are in double jeopardy. Although both the police and the Naxalites are warning the villagers not to go into the forest, but where will the livelihood come from? No one is worried about it. After all, why worry, only the poor are the ones who die. Perhaps There is no value of their life, that’s why the administration and the government are silent despite the continuous death of the villagers. On Thursday, a 10-year-old child lost his life in a bomb blast. The child had not even seen the world yet, that he got the reward of being poor in the form of death. Till now eight innocent villagers have lost their lives, but no one is worried about their families.

Villagers losing their lives in the fight between Naxalites and police

Villagers are losing their lives in the fight between Naxalites of banned organization CPI Maoist and police. Naxalites have planted IED (Improvised Explosive Device) at various places in the forest to harm their security and soldiers. At the same time, 13 jawans and many villagers have been injured due to landmines, booby traps and spike halls laid in the forests. In such a situation, the forest which provides livelihood to the villagers has become deadly.

The lives of 80 percent of the villagers of Tonto and Goilkera depend on the forest.

About 75-80 percent of the villagers of Tonto and Goilkera block under Kolhan forest depend on forest produce. There is time to pluck kendu leaves and dry them in April and May. People of 80 percent of the houses are engaged in this. Most of these villagers take care of themselves and their families by selling forest wood. They have to travel 25-35 km by cycle. The villagers go to the forest in the morning. They bring wood from there and sell it.

Indian Railways News: Summer special train will run between Howrah-Patna, know schedule

More than 150 explosions took place in one and a half month

Naxalites have planted maximum number of IEDs (bombs) in the forests of Tumbahaka, Jojohatu, Anjadbeda, Milepi, Suiamba, Soytawa and Patatarob. More than 150 explosions have taken place in the forests of these routes in the last one and a half months.

Two challenges before the security forces

There are two important challenges before the police and security forces in the campaign against Naxalites in the border area of ​​Tonto and Goilkera of Kolhan forest area. This includes rescuing the villagers from the IED (pressure bomb) planted by the Naxalites. The villagers are being told the methods of prevention from IED. Security forces are telling the villagers to avoid walking on the raw path of the forest. Avoid going in that direction if you see wires or potholes on the road.

Naxalites keep an eye on the movement of security forces from the hill

According to sources, the Naxalites get information about the movement of police and security forces as soon as they enter their forest. In such a situation, the Naxalites move away from there and go to such an area, where they can be safe in every way. The police could not even reach them. In fact, due to the large area of ​​the Kolhan forest and the presence of villages in the forest, the Naxalites pass through the hills and forests to reach a place from where they can keep an eye on the movement of the police.

Sewati Valley border dispute: West Bengal has occupied 600 feet of Jharkhand, revealed in the survey

Naxalites live in the guise of villagers during the day

According to sources, some members of the Naxalite squad roam around in the forest in the disguise of villagers during the day, so that they can come to know about the presence of the police. Other members of the squad hide in the dense forest. As soon as they see police and security forces moving in the area, they become alert. At the same time, their dress changes after the end of the day.

Villagers who lost their lives due to IED

Date : Name & Age : Village

November 20, 2022: Chetan Koda (45): Rengdhatu, Tonto

December 28, 2022: Singrai Purti (23): Chhotakuida, Goilkera

February 21, 2023: Harishchandra Gop (23): Meralgadha, Goilkera

March 1, 2023: Krishna Purti (55): Ichahatu, Goilkera

March 25, 2023: Thursday Tamsoy (62): Chidiyabeda, Mufassil

April 14, 2023: Jena Koda alias Motka (35): Rengadhatu, Tonto

April 28, 2023: Gangi Surin (65): Patahatu, Goilkera

May 18, 2023: Nara Koda (10) : Rengadhatu (Banglagutu Tola)

Villagers injured due to IED

Date : Name & Age : Village

January 24, 2023: Boy (13): Katamba, Goilkera

February 23, 2023: Jemaa Bahanda (55): Patatorob, Tonto

March 01, 2023: Nandi Purti (50) Ichahatu, Goilkera

March 25, 2023: Chando Kui Tamsoy (62): Zoo of Anjadbeda

April 09, 2023: Selay Kuntia: Patatorob, Tonto

April 14, 2023: Child (6): Rengdahatu, Tonto

Jharkhand: Bokaro Chamber appreciated the decision to withdraw Rs 2000 note, said- flow of black money will be curbed news