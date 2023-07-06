Jharkhand: Truck overturned on Dumri-Nawadih main road of Bokaro, loot of mustard oil

Jharkhand News: A truck carrying mustard oil from Rajasthan fell under the bridge near Dumri-Nawadih main road of Bokaro and overturned. As soon as the truck overturned, there was a competition to loot 1400 tins of mustard oil loaded in it. During this time, taking advantage of the opportunity, local villagers and passers-by carried oil worth lakhs of rupees, while about 200 tins of oil got washed away in Tarwa Joria. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Nawadih police station in-charge Manish Kumar, ASI Shravan Kumar, Dhirendra Dev Manishi, Jaishish Sharma etc. reached with the team and chased away the villagers. In this regard, a case was registered in Nawadih police station on the written complaint of the oil trader.

Truck going from Rajasthan to Jaina turn

Regarding the incident, Rampati Pandey of Mahesh Trading Company said that the truck was going from Shanti Industries Bharatpur, Rajasthan to Mahesh Trading Company, Jaina Mod after loading mustard oil worth about 25 lakhs. Meanwhile, while reaching near the bridge via Dumri, in order to save a VIP car coming from the opposite direction, the truck fell down 20 feet, breaking the railing of the bridge and overturned. Although the driver escaped safely in the incident, but the constable was injured who was sent to Bokaro for better treatment after treatment at a private hospital in Nawadih. Mustard oil was loaded in the form of 15 kg tin, plastic jar, five and two kg jar, one and a half liter pouch and 200 ml bottle in the truck.

People ran away after looting mustard oil as soon as the truck overturned

Here, as soon as the information about the overturning of a truck carrying mustard oil was received, the local villagers, passers-by walking on the road, laborers carrying coal took advantage of the opportunity and ran away with mustard oil worth lakhs of rupees. At the same time, oil worth about three lakh rupees got wasted by flowing into Joria due to explosion of tin and pouch. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. During this, the laborers of Jaina Mor oil oil worth about three lakh rupees went out and took it with them. Police said that due to delay in getting information about the incident, information about oil theft has been received. Oil has also been recovered from a house near the spot. At the same time, the police is engaged in recovering oil by conducting search operations at places like Borwadih, Block Mod etc. Former head of Chirudih Ranvijay Singh, Nirmal Mahato, Kalam Rai, Sadhu Mahato, Nitesh Kumar, Suresh Mahato, Sanjay Kumar, Baijnath Mahato and others were present on this occasion.