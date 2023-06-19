Jharkhand: Two accused arrested for planning robbery in Giridih’s Khandoli tourist spot, weapons including bike recovered

Jharkhand Crime News: Police have arrested two accused who were planning to loot passers-by at Khandoli tourist place under Bengabad police station area under Giridih district. The arrested criminals include Asif Ansari and Salamat Ansari, residents of Fuljori under Gandey police station area. Police have recovered a loaded country made pistol and four cartridges along with a bike from both the accused. However, during this time another accused managed to escape from the spot. Police is continuously conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused. DSP Headquarters Sanjay Rana gave this information to the journalists.

Action taken on the basis of secret information

DSP Rana said that at around 3.30 pm on Sunday evening, the police of Bengabad police station received a secret information that some criminal type of people were roaming on white and red colored bikes in the park of Khandoli tourist site. After this information, Bengabad police station in-charge Shashi Singh reached the spot along with the police force personnel and seized the bike and started searching the two youths. During this, a loaded desi katta and four cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Raids intensified to arrest the absconding accused

DSP Rana said that when both of them were interrogated, it was told that along with them, another accomplice on the spot was Chhotu Ansari, a resident of Fuljori in Gandey police station area. Both the arrested accused have been sent to jail. At the same time, raids are being conducted to arrest another absconding accused. Armed forces including Inspector Dinesh Kumar Singh, Bengabad police station in-charge Shashi Singh were present on this occasion.

There was a plan to snatch and loot with passers-by

Here, when the police interrogated both the arrested accused, both of them told that there was a plan by these people to snatch and loot on the strength of weapons with the passers-by visiting Khandoli tourist place. Told that earlier these people had carried out the incident of snatching with some passers-by.