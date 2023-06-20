Jharkhand: Two cybercriminals of Giridih used to cheat while sitting in Ranchi, arrested

Jharkhand Cyber ​​Crime News: The team of Gonda Police Station and Cyber ​​Cell of capital Ranchi jointly raided and arrested two cyber criminals. The arrested cyber criminals include Brahmdev Paswan and Sonu Kumar Varnwal, residents of Mandro located in Deori police station area of ​​Giridih. The police have recovered the stolen money and other items from both of them. This information was jointly given by Cyber ​​Cell DSP Yashodhara and Gonda police station in-charge Ravi Thakur at Gonda police station on Tuesday.

Fraud in the name of providing business

According to the police, a case was registered against both the arrested cyber criminals at Gonda police station on Monday on the complaint of Rita Devi, a resident of Edalhatu. In the interrogation of both the cyber criminals by the police, accepting the fact of cyber fraud, gave many information. Both told that they used to cheat in the name of providing business. So far they have cheated 7000 rupees from Vaishnavi, 5000 rupees from Bhoomi, 10000 rupees from Atar and 12000 rupees from Hiren.

Used to send fraudulent money online as landlord’s rent

Both had sent seven thousand rupees cheated from other people online as rent to their landlord’s son. Ramit Singh, an employee of Axis Bank, Giridih branch, used to cooperate in opening fake accounts for both of them. Both are associated with the profession of cyber fraud for about seven months. The cyber criminal also used to give money to the bank employee in return for his cooperation. WhatsApp chats related to this have also been found.

Jharkhand: Manisha murder case disclosed in Dumka, Soutan got her murdered by giving supari of two lakhs, three people arrested

How did the case come to light

Rita Devi has a house in Gandhi Nagar. Here both the youths lived as tenants. Both had taken the house on rent by calling themselves bank employees. Both the accused had sent one month’s rent to the account of the son of the woman working in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the account of the woman’s son was frozen by the bank. On investigation, the woman’s son came to know that the money obtained from cyber fraud in Surat has been transferred to his account. After this, the young man told his mother that the renters living in the house could be cyber frauds. After this, the woman informed the police about the matter. According to the police, both the accused are inter pass. Brahmdev Paswan has previously worked for Axis Bank.

Accounts of five businessmen of the capital were also frozen

According to the police, the case of freezing the merchant account of five businessmen of the capital Ranchi has also come to light. Due to this, there is a possibility that cyber criminals who have come from outside may have transferred the money of cyber fraud to their account after coming to the capital. Cyber ​​thugs must have transferred the money after taking or purchasing any goods from there. But, this is a matter of further investigation.

Goods seized from cyber criminals

Police has also seized many items from cyber criminals. Under this, Rs 1,95,600 in cash, 12 checkbooks of different banks, 34 debit cards of different banks, prepaid card of Dhani Pay, eight mobiles of different companies, one laptop, one pen drive, eight SIM cards, 12 Aadhaar cards and two PAN cards. Card confiscated.

Jharkhand: Vinay Pandey murder case revealed in Koderma, mother-son killed and gave form of suicide news