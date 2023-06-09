Jharkhand: Two-day economic blockade against the 60-40 planning policy from June 10, this appeal by playing drums and drums

Dumka: A two-day economic blockade has been announced on Saturday and Sunday in protest against the 60-40 planning policy. Just before this economic blockade, on Friday evening, under the banner of Student Coordination Committee, hundreds of students took out a symbolic rally in the city by twirling sakhua leaves and beating traditional drums and requested to make the economic blockade successful. During this, the students also raised slogans against the government. In the rally, all the students were waving a branch of Sakhua leaves in their hands. He appealed to make the economic blockade of June 10-11 successful. They are demanding to cancel the 60-40 planning policy and make Khatian based local policy.

Khatian based local policy should be made

The students were protesting against the government. The rally, while touring the entire city from the SP College campus, passing through Sido Kanho Chowk, Teen Bazar Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk, concluded in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s residence with wreaths on the statue of God Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the symbol of Ulgulan. Student leader Shyamdev Hembram said that the government should make a planning policy without delay and cancel the ratio of 60-40. Khatian based local policy should be made. He said that agitations have been going on in the state for several months demanding implementation of the local policy. Students and youth are taking to the streets. Economic blockade is being done, but the government is keeping silence. The students also gheraoed the Chief Minister’s residence against the 60-40 planning policy of the state government. In which the police lathicharged the students. Many students also received serious injuries. He was also admitted to the hospital for treatment. Even after all this, our words are not reaching the ears of the government. The government is still silent.

Make the June 10-11 economic blockade a success

Mr. Hembram said that if the 60-40 planning policy is implemented in Jharkhand, then the youth and children of the state will be cheated. Outsiders will come here and claim their rights. Will get wages from our people by doing jobs. All union organizations and social workers have been appealed to cooperate to make the economic blockade successful on June 10-11, so that injustice cannot be done to Jharkhandis. May they get their rights and entitlements. Mr. Hembram said that if the state government will not listen to their demands, Santal Hull will be done on the lines of 1855. Whose full responsibility will be of the government. Rajendra Murmu, Rajeev Baski, Thakur Hansda, Mangal Soren, Vivek Hansda, Harendra Hembram, Munilal Hansda, Jiryodhan Murmu, Prem Hansda, Dilip Hembram, Harilal Tudu, Baburam Hansda, Sheetal Baski, Santosh Marandi, Sukdev Besra, Ramesh Tudu, Dilip Soren, Jovel Murmu, Rakesh Besra, Sreejatan Marandi, Manvel Hansda etc. were included.

