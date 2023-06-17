Jharkhand: Two died due to heat in Deoghar-Dumka, today is the hottest day of the season, know when the monsoon will come

Severe Heat in Jharkhand: The scorching heat in Jharkhand has made life difficult for the people. On Friday, the temperature in some districts of the state had reached 44 degrees. Two people died in Deoghar-Dumka in this scorching heat. The first case is of Asanbani of Ranishwar block of Dumka. And the other case is of Madhupur.

Old woman died due to severe heat in Asanbani

The case of the death of a 65-year-old woman has come to light in Asanbani on Friday due to severe heat and heatstroke. According to the information, the name of the person was Jayanti Mandal. It is being told that due to the scorching heat, the old woman has died at home. These days life is busy due to severe heat and heat stroke. It has become difficult for people to get out of the house since 9:00 am. Due to heat wave, there is silence in the market throughout the day.

Man found unconscious in Madhupur, died during treatment

In Madhupur, a 40-year-old youth was found unconscious on Friday in the station road of the city. With the help of police and nearby people, he was sent to Madhupur sub-divisional hospital for treatment, where the young man died during treatment. The youth has not been identified. Taking the dead body in custody, the police has sent it to Deoghar for postmortem. The police took information from the doctors regarding the death of the youth. The doctors told that the food and drink of the young man was not right. Had become very weak and the weight had also reduced. He fainted on Friday due to sunlight. There he died during treatment. Police said that the youth was found lying unconscious near the station road of the city. The health of the young man had deteriorated due to the scorching heat. In the matter, the police have registered a UD case in Madhupur police station. To identify the unknown youth, the police is talking about gathering information by questioning the people of the area.

Today is the hottest day of the season, monsoon will come on this day

According to the latest update of the weather center, today will be the hottest day of this season so far. That means today it will be hotter than yesterday. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Saturday will be 44 degrees. Meanwhile, wind is expected to blow at a speed of about 15 to 20 kilometers per hour. People will have to face problems due to heat wave. On the other hand, on June 19, the maximum temperature is likely to drop to 41 degree Celsius. Meteorologist Abhishek Anand said that since June 19, favorable conditions are being created for the entry of monsoon in Jharkhand.

