Jharkhand: Two PLFI militants arrested with weapons, one absconding

Garhwa News: In Garhwa district, Ranka police arrested two active PLFI militants with weapons, while one militant escaped. Among them, Pardeshi Yadav alias Pradeep Yadav is a resident of Karso of Chainpur police station of Palamu district and Sitaram Chaudhary of Bhikhi village of Danda police station. While the name of the fleeing militant is Kamlesh Yadav. Bhowraha of all the three Sinjos was hiding in the forest. Two short guns, a loaded pistol, PLFI pamphlets, seam, uniform, eatables and other materials have been recovered from them.

All three were hiding in Sinjo’s Bhowraha forest

Garhwa SDPO Santosh Kumar told that on July 1, late in the evening, the police received information that three extremists of Naxalite organization PLFI were hiding with weapons in Bhowraha forest of Sinjo. In light of this, on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha, a team was formed under the leadership of SDPO Santosh Kumar and a trap was laid in Bhawraha forest of Sinjo and surrounded from all sides. On seeing the police team, the three militants started running here and there. Meanwhile, two extremists Pardeshi Yadav alias Pradeep Yadav and Sitaram Chowdhary were caught by the police with weapons. Whereas the militant Kamlesh Yadav fled taking advantage of the darkness.

Both arrested militants have been members of JJMP

The SDPO said that Pardeshi Yadav and Sitaram Chowdhary had previously been members of the Naxalite organization JJMP. After getting bail from Garhwa Jail, both of them joined the PLFI Naxalite organization and were working to demand levy from the contractors, public representatives and local people of development work in Ranka, Ramkanda and Chainpur (Palamu) areas by showing fear of weapons. For not giving levy, fighting, threatening to kill, also used to spread panic among the common people. The SDPO told that half a dozen cases are registered against them in Ranka, Ramkanda, Chainpur, Danda police stations.

what happened recovered

Two pistols of 12 bore, loaded country katta of 12 bore, black colored pithu bag, camouflage uniform set, two kiosks of 12 bore, black plastic two meters, black pot, PLFI form, one torch, dry food and drink material recovered

Cases registered against both the militants

Against Pardeshi Yadav in the year 2017 for demanding levy from the contractor in the construction work of Manpur Panchayat building of Ranka block by showing fear of arms, on May 5, 2023 for looting by LNT company in water supply construction work at Sinjo of Ranka police station by showing arms, Ramkanda police station In the Birajpur blackening road construction work, a case has been registered for demanding levy from the contractor by showing fear of weapons and the head of Karso Panchayat of Chainpur police station demanding levy in the name of PLFI Naxalite organization. On the other hand, Sitaram Chaudhary is accused of demanding levy in the name of Naxalite organization in the construction of Siroikala blackening road of Ranka police station in the year 2017, Danda police station case number 27/17 Arms Act in the year 2017 itself. Apart from SDPO Santosh Kumar, the raiding team included Ranka police station in-charge Shankar Prasad Kushwaha, Ramkanda police station in-charge Shivlal Gupta, police sub-inspector Shravan Kumar, Badal Munda and police personnel of Ranka, Ramkanda police station.

