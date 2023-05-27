Jharkhand: Two TSPC militants arrested in Palamu, both had come to collect levy

Palamu Police has had great success against the militants. Police arrested Nakul Singh and Surendra Singh, two active members of militant organization TSPC, from Madhuri Jungle under Padwa police station area of ​​the district.

Police has done this on the basis of secret information received by them. According to the police, both the militants had come to collect the levy money. At the same time, the police got a secret information and both were arrested. The police have recovered Rs 50,000, some pamphlets, mobile phones and bikes from the accused. This information has been given by DSP cum trainee IPS Rishabh Garg.

