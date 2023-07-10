Jharkhand: Video of brutal beating of 2 youths in Ranchi goes viral, one accused arrested

Ranchi: Five youths mercilessly thrashed local youth Abhishek Kumar and his friend Sandeep three-four days ago at midnight in Nivaranpur area of ​​Chutiya police station area of ​​capital Ranchi. The video of the incident is becoming increasingly viral. However, on the statement of the injured Abhishek, the police arrested Gyandeep alias Kittu, a resident of Patel compound of Chutia police station area, the main accused of the assault and sent him to jail. Raids are being conducted to arrest four other accused.

Local people took the injured to the hospital

In the viral video regarding the incident, it is seen that Abhishek is lying on the middle of the road and some youths are attacking him with sticks and bricks. When Abhishek became half-dead, the youth started leaving from there. Meanwhile, Abhishek’s friend Sandeep reached there and started arguing with the attackers. On this, one of the accused youths hit him hard on his face with a brick, due to which he fell on the ground. After this, the other accused youth reached there and beat him with sticks and made him half-dead. Meanwhile, a car stopped there, from which some people including a woman got down. As soon as the car stopped, the accused youth fled from there. Later, the local people took both the injured youths to the hospital.

Jharkhand: Goods train derailed on Gaya-Koderma railway line, trains started operating after an hour

Controversy started from the birthday party

Chutiya police station in-charge Venkatesh Kumar told that a few days ago, Abhishek and Sandeep had a dispute with some people at a birthday party. Those who had a party here, called and informed the accused Gyandeep about the dispute. Only after that Gyandeep and his companions reached Nivaranpur and beat up Abhishek and Sandeep. On the statements of both the injured youths, an FIR has been lodged against Gyandeep and others. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.