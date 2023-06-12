Jharkhand: Vinod Prajapati, teacher absent from school for 18 years, relieved, Palamu DC orders

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee. A wonderful case of forgery has come to light in Palamu. Palamu DC held a meeting of the District Education Establishment Committee on Monday and ordered the dismissal of assistant teacher Vinod Prajapati on charges of being absent from teaching for 18 years.

what is the whole matter

Assistant teacher Vinod Prajapati was posted in Bengali Girls Middle School, Medininagar. He was absent from school for the last 18 years. He used to practice law in Ranchi. During this, Vinod Prajapati, who used to pose as the headmaster of the Bengali Girls’ School, used to bully them by pretending to be a lawyer of the Ranchi High Court and preventing them from reporting against him. That is why this matter could not come to the fore for so long.

Eventually the matter reached the Deputy Commissioner

After all, the Deputy Commissioner was continuously receiving complaints in this regard through various mediums, after which the Deputy Commissioner got the whole matter investigated. Investigation found that Vinod Prajapati has not come to school since 2005. Along with this, it was also confirmed that he had done legal practice in Ranchi. After this, Deputy Commissioner Mr. Dodde ordered the assistant teacher Vinod Prajapati to be relieved.

decision taken in the meeting

Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman Education Establishment Committee Anjaneyulu Dodde held a meeting of the District Education Establishment Committee on Monday. In the meeting, it was decided to dismiss Vinod Prajapati, assistant teacher posted at Bengali Girls Middle School in Medninagar. In this regard, he told the District Education Superintendent cum Secretary Education Establishment Committee to execute all the paperwork at a quick pace.

There is not a single Bengali student in the Bengali school

Once upon a time, the children of Bengali families from all over the district were given education in this school. That was its golden age, when many prominent Bengali community people of the city studied in this school. For a long time this school was run under the supervision of the Bengali Committee. Later, due to issues related to teachers’ honorarium, the supervision was transferred to the government. Due to governmentisation, the problem related to the honorarium of teachers was solved, but the level of education fell. Bengalis were disillusioned with this school and now the situation is that there is not even a single Bengali student in it.