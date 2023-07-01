Jharkhand: Violent clash between two parties in Katras over theft of battery charger, bombardment, lathi charge, Section 144 invoked

Dhanbad News: On Friday, between two parties regarding the theft of Toto’s battery charger in Chattabad Caludih Khatal of Katras police station area. violent clash Done. During this, the area was shaken by half a dozen bomb blasts. Meanwhile, apart from sticks and sticks, stones were also used. The road in the area was covered with glass bottles, bricks and stones. Bombing and stone pelting continued in front of the police. This administration dispersed the crowd by lathicharge. In this sequence, more than half a dozen people were injured from both the sides, while many police personnel and officers also suffered injuries, although no one has confirmed the injury to the police.

In this stone-pelting, three totos, two tempos, a goods vehicle including the Katras police vehicle were badly damaged. To bring the situation under control, the police have put up barriers near the Bhatmudna and Chhatabad bridges on the Katras-Phularitand road, due to which the traffic has come to a complete standstill. Due to this confrontation in two rounds, there is tension between the two sides. In view of the tension late evening Baghmara BDO has imposed section 144 till further orders in Chhatabad, Kailudih and Akashkinari on the orders of the headquarters. Regarding this, the BDO has also got Munadi done in these areas. Here, the police have detained more than a dozen people in the case. Till the news was written, the situation was said to be tense but under control.

Many houses and vehicles damaged

Many nearby houses were damaged in this stone pelting, while half a dozen vehicles were also broken. Among those who were damaged, Yasmin Parveen’s house and Malti Devi’s house were damaged, while two tempos (JH10BW-9948 and JH10Q-1613), one scooty (JH10BT-5480), two Totos, one Katras police vehicle were damaged. Including the vehicles of common passers-by were also damaged.

Had the police been alert, the matter would not have progressed

According to the experts, the matter would not have progressed had the police remained alert. In fact, there was an uproar regarding this matter at nine in the morning itself. Eight people were injured in this. The injured were sent by the police for treatment. The police was camping at the spot, but the police could not immediately control the incident in the afternoon. People said that if seriousness had been taken only after the incident in the morning, this situation would not have happened.

says sdpo

Baghmara SDPO Nisha Murmu said that there was a fight between the two parties. The matter has been brought under control. Whoever is guilty in the incident, legal action will be taken against him.

says circle officer

Baghmara Zonal Officer Naval Kishore Singh said that the incident took place on two sides on a minor matter. Due to lack of police force, the atmosphere deteriorated. Force has been called from the headquarters. Force is deployed.

Second round clash in front of police

Later in the afternoon, 20-25 youths started shouting slogans against the local outgoing councilor and his representative in Chattabad. The effigies of both were also burnt. After that again people from both sides came face to face and stone pelting started from both the sides. Bombs started going off in front of the police. This created chaos. Many Toto drivers also became targets. Many people got injured due to stone pelting. On receiving the information, Baghmara SDPO Nisha Murmu, DSP Headquarters Amar Kumar Pandey, Baghmara Circle Officer Naval Kishore Singh, BDO Santosh Prajapati and other officials reached. Along with the Baghmara subdivision police, apart from the police station-OP, the force also reached from the headquarters, but the Katras-Fularitand road turned into a battlefield for two hours. Seeing this, the police lathi-charged and dispersed the crowd. SDPO Nisha Murmu was busy in pacifying the matter by wearing a helmet. The traffic became smooth from 5 pm.

There was a dispute regarding battery theft in Chattabad of Katras, which is currently under control. Action will be taken by identifying those who spoil the environment by pelting stones. At present, the police force is stationed there.

-Sanjeev Kumar, SSP