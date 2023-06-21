Jharkhand: Violent clash over MNREGA work in Gumla, half a dozen people injured, seven accused arrested

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: In Chainpur block of Gumla district, there was a violent clash between two groups over MNREGA work. During this, shots were fired and the sword was also drawn. Not only this, the attack was also done with Bhujali and Danda. Kalinder Khan and Nadimullah Khan were injured in this attack. Seeing the critical condition of both, RIMS was referred. At the same time, the police have arrested seven attackers.

Violent clash between two groups over MNREGA vendor

According to the information, the supremacy battle between Ajmal Khan alias Mantu and Shakeel Khan over the pre-existing dispute turned into a violent clash in Dahudad village on Tuesday night. There was fierce fighting with sticks and swords between more than 20 people from both the sides. Pistol was also waved. More than six people are injured in this incident. In which Gumla was referred after seeing the serious condition of Kalinder Khan and Nadimullah Khan. From where both the injured were referred to Ranchi. The condition of both remained very serious. This matter is between two MNREGA vendors Ajmal Khan and Shakeel Khan. Police has also recovered the weapon used in the incident from Shakeel Khan’s house. The factions of these two wanted to establish supremacy in their respective areas.

Seven accused including Talwar and Khukri arrested

Police has so far arrested seven people regarding this matter. The police arrested Shakeel Khan, Saddam Khan, Farfeen Khan, the primary accused in the incident, from Kurund Mor in order to escape. At the same time, in the raid, Sharif Khan and Ishtiaq Khan were arrested from Chainpur Hukra Pahar, while Sajjad Khan was arrested from Life Line Hospital. Apart from this, Farid Khan alias Mangra has also been arrested while trying to escape. The police have also seized a bike, four swords, a khukri, a knife and two sticks from these accused.

Two other accused absconding

In this regard, Circle Inspector Baiju Oraon said that two other accused are absconding. He will also be arrested soon. He said that the root cause of this violent clash was due to supremacy in the implementation of MNREGA. Circle Inspector Baiju Oraon, Chainpur police station in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Dumri police station in-charge Vivek Kumar Pandey, Jani police station in-charge Manish Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Alok Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Priyanka Kumari, Madan Sharma and the armed forces of the police station were in the raid team.

ambushed on the way

Here, the vendors Muzammil Khan and Usman Khan, who were injured in the attack, told that we work in MNREGA. Had gone to Katarikona village on Tuesday to make labor payment. While returning at night, attended a feast in Jamgai village. After which we were returning back to Chainpur. In this sequence, Shakil Khan, Saddam Khan and about 10 of his associates, who were already ambushed, started abusing and abusing them near Dahudgaon Jamgai turn. They said that today you have joined hands, today you will be killed. At that time all the attackers were armed. Shakeel Khan was holding a pistol in his hand. The rest of the people were holding many deadly weapons including sword, baluva, chapad, bhujali. Shakeel Khan along with his team started asking us for MNREGA job cards under pressure. When refused to give job card, attacked. Due to which both the vendors got injured.